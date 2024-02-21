Azerbaijan, US mull development of Southern Gas Corridor

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Parviz Shahbazov has discussed the development of the Southern Gas Corridor during the meeting with Sarav Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the US President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy, National Security Council, the Minister posted on his X account.

“At the White House, we discussed the development of the Southern Gas Corridor, the increase of gas supplies to Europe, the Green Energy export, and the reduction of methane emissions in a meeting with Sarah Ladislaw, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for Climate and Energy,” the Minister said.

News.Az