Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Group holds 2nd meeting

The Strategic Working Group for the Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter held its second meeting.

The meeting took place online under the leadership of Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter, News.Az reports, citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on the preparation of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed between Azerbaijan and the USA during the Washington Peace Summit last August, an exchange of views was held on the development of strategic partnership in areas such as energy, trade, regional connections including transit, economic investment, defense and security, counter-terrorism, as well as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

Discussions continued on the text of the document with the aim of finalizing the Strategic Partnership Charter.

