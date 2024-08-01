Azerbaijan-US trade volume nearly doubles

+ ↺ − 16 px

From January to June 2024, the trade turnover between Azerbaijan and the United States reached nearly $436.5 million, marking a 70% increase from the same period last year.

The announcement was made by the State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.According to statistical data, the volume of export of Azerbaijani products to the US in the first half of the year increased 31.8 times, amounting to $164.5 million.The share of exports was 1.27% (January-June 2023 - 0.03%).At the same time, the volume of imports from the US increased by 10.1%, reaching $272.2 million. The share of imports was 3.07% (January-June 2023 - 3.01%).

