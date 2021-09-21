Azerbaijan used its right to self-defense to end occupation of its lands - Erdogan

Azerbaijan used its right to self-defense to end occupation of its lands - Erdogan

Azerbaijan used its right to self-defense to end occupation of its lands - Erdogan

+ ↺ − 16 px

"Important steps have been taken recently in terms of peace and stability in the Caucasus," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in remarks to the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

"Azerbaijan, using its right to self-defense, put an end to the occupation, which was indicated in the UN Security Council resolutions, which were not implemented for many years. This opens up new opportunities for establishing lasting peace in the region. Turkey is determined to support every positive step taken by the parties," Erdogan stressed.

News.Az