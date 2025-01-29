Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan approve comprehensive program of events to mark 30 years of diplomatic ties

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on Wednesday signed and approved a comprehensive program of events to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The document was signed following the bilateral talks held between the top Azerbaijani and Uzbek diplomats on the sidelines of the second trilateral meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs, trade/economy and transport of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan, in Ankara, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry. During the talks, Bayramov and Saidov discussed the political, economic, trade, energy, transport and communications aspects of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan alliance, as well as regional and international security matters of mutual interest.Prospects of cooperation within the framework of the regional and international cooperation frameworks, including the Organization of Turkic States, UN, OIC, Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Economic Cooperation, CICA, as well as various multilateral formats were also high on the agenda.FM Bayramov informed his colleague about peace efforts in the region, existing challenges and threats to the sustainable peacebuilding process.

News.Az