Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss cargo transportation issues

A delegation led by Uzbek Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov visited the Baku port in order to expand cooperation between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, increase trade opportunities in the Mediterranean corridor and identify new potentials, according to Baku International Sea Trade Port CJSC, News.Az reports.

The delegation, which also includes the heads of transport, energy, investment and trade areas, got acquainted with the technical capabilities of the Baku port, the operational volume of cargo transportation and the principles of operation of terminals.

The guests were informed about the infrastructure projects that are ongoing in the Baku port and will be implemented in the future.

A total of 18,000 TEU containers, 22,000 wagons and more than 23,000 units of wheeled vehicles were transported between the Baku port and Uzbekistan in both directions from 2018 to the second quarter of 2023.

