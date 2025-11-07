Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss digitalisation of notarial services

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministries of Justice of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan held an online meeting on Friday to exchange experience in the development of their notarial systems, News.Az reports, citing Uzbek media.

During the meeting, the parties discussed strengthening cooperation between the ministries, introducing modern information technologies into notarial practice, digitalising notarial services, maintaining documentation in electronic format, as well as mechanisms for simplifying procedures and applying best practices.

The meeting also outlined new initiatives aimed at developing the sector and expanding interaction with relevant specialists.

These measures are intended to increase the efficiency of notaries’ work and improve the quality of services provided.

News.Az