Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan discuss prospects of cooperation in military education field

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Rector of the National Defense University of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry, Lieutenant General Heydar Piriyev, paid a visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan.

In accordance with the visit program, the Azerbaijani delegation first visited the Heydar Aliyev Square in Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, as well as laid wreaths and flowers in front of the memorial complex of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, the Defense Ministry told News.Az.

Then the delegation visited the Academy of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Uzbekistan and got acquainted with the infrastructure and educational process of the military educational institution. The delegation was given a briefing on the academy’s establishment history and main activities.

Lieutenant General H. Piriyev signed the academy’s Book of Remembrance.

An exchange of views on bilateral cooperation issues in the field of military education, training of military personnel and professors in higher military educational institutions was held during the meeting held with the leadership of the academy.

A speech by Lieutenant General H. Piriyev on the topic “The upcoming numerous studies of the 44-day Patriotic War” aroused great interest among the teaching staff of the academy, deputy commanders of formations and listeners studying at improvement courses.

As part of the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation met with the commander of the Central military district, Major General Oybek Saidov. The meeting also discussed issues of interest.

News.Az