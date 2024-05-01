Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan explore prospects for joint activities in energy sector

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his working visit to Tashkent, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov held a meeting with Uzbek Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade Laziz Kudratov, News.Az reports.

The meeting saw discussions on agenda items of the bilateral economic partnership between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

“As part of our working visit to Uzbekistan, we held a meeting with Laziz Kudratov, the Minister of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan, where we discussed the following agenda items of our bilateral economic partnership,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

During the meeting, the parties also explored new opportunities to enhance cooperation among business-people and discussed the implementation of the roadmap for expanding economic, trade, and investment cooperation and prospects for joint activities in the energy sector.

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov is paying a working visit to Uzbekistan to bolster economic ties and explore mutual opportunities for collaboration.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation will partake in the meeting of the Supervisory Board of the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Investment Company and attend Tashkent International Investment Forum. Minister Jabbarov will also hold the trilateral meeting with his Uzbek and Kazakh counterparts.

News.Az