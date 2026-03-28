Houthi rebels fire second missile at Israel

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Yemen’s Houthi rebels launched a second missile towards Israel, hours after the first which saw them enter the Iran war, an Israeli security source told CNN Saturday.

The Iran-backed rebel movement fired a cruise missile at Israel, according to the source, News.Az reports, citing CNN.

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Both missiles were intercepted and no injuries or damage was caused, according to the security official.

Announcing the initial attack, the Houthis said they had lauched a “barrage of ballistic missiles targeting sensitive Israeli military sites” in what could prove a fresh headache for energy markets.

News.Az