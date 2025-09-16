Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Foreign Ministers discuss expanded cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held talks with his Uzbek counterpart Bakhtiyor Saidov on September 15, on the sidelines of the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, Qatar.

During the meeting, the sides hailed dynamic advancement of Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan relations at the level of strategic alliance in all areas, adding that these relations are based on friendly and fraternal relations and close contacts between the two countries’ heads of state, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The discussions revolved around the joint efforts and projects aimed at further enhancing bilateral cooperation across the economic, trade, investment, transport, energy, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

The sides exchanged views on mutual support and cooperation within international and regional organizations, including the United Nations, the Organization of Turkic States, the Non-Aligned Movement, the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the Economic Cooperation Organization.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the preparations for the next Summit of the Organization of Turkic States, which Azerbaijan is set to host in October this year.

FM Bayramov expressed concern about security issues and regional developments, including the conflict in the Middle East, underlining that the growing tension should be resolved through diplomatic means.

The meeting also addressed other issues of mutual concern.

News.Az