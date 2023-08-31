Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan ink MoU in field of cybersecurity

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s State Service of Special Communication and Information Security and the relevant government agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the field of cybersecurity have signed a Memorandum of Understanding, News.Az reports.

The memorandum aims to develop mutual cooperation, and effective utilization of technical, financial and human resources in order to respond to serious cyber security incidents.

The memorandum envisages the exchange of information on cyber security threats, malicious software, and indicators of cyber security threats, as well as organization of joint activities within Computer Incident Response Teams, holding bilateral meetings and other events to exchange ideas, information and experience.

News.Az