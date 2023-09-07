Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan mull prospects for agricultural cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his official visit to Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov has met with Minister of Agriculture of the country Aziz Voitov, News.Az reports.

The sides exchanged views on the works done towards the implementation of the tasks set by the Presidents of Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan during the mutual visits to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries, as well as the future directions of cooperation.

The meeting hailed dynamically developing cooperation between the two countries in all fields.

The two also discussed the implementation of the Road Map on Cooperation in the field of Agriculture between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan agreed on taking concrete steps in sericulture, hazelnut growing, winemaking, agricultural machinery and other areas of agriculture.

The meeting also focused on the 2nd meeting of the Agriculture Ministers of the Organization of Turkic States and the "Agribusiness Forum" event, which will be held in Baku on September 26.

News.Az