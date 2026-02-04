Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan plan $10B joint investments

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan are working on creating a joint investment package worth $10 billion to support large-scale bilateral business projects, according to Uzbekistan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bakhrom Ashrafkhanov.

The diplomat said efforts are already underway to structure the investment package for joint projects involving Uzbek and Azerbaijani companies, while parallel work is being carried out to increase bilateral trade turnover to $1 billion, News.Az reports, citing Report.

According to the ambassador, cooperation between the two countries is being developed within the framework of a roadmap that includes a wide range of activities and coordinated initiatives.

These include regular consultations between foreign policy agencies, preparations for meetings of the Supreme Interstate Council, and the organization of sector-specific events such as business forums, interregional forums, consultations in the healthcare sector, and meetings of the scientific community.

