Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan to expand production of cars

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Economic Zones Development Agency, the Machinery and Equipment Manufacturers Association and Uzbekistan's "Uzavtosanoat" JSC on expanding the production of cars in Azerbaijan, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

“The implementation of the document will contribute to the development of the machine-building industries in our country,” the Azerbaijani minister noted.

News.Az