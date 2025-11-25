Azerbaijan, Vatican discuss bilateral ties, regional issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See, during his official visit to the Vatican on Tuesday to discuss the current state and future prospects of Azerbaijan–Vatican relations, as well as regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The meeting underscored the importance Azerbaijan attaches to advancing ties with the Holy See, highlighting recent high-level visits as key to strengthening mutual understanding, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The parties also noted the humanitarian cooperation enabled by preservation and restoration projects supported by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

The meeting highlighted Azerbaijan’s longstanding traditions of multiculturalism and the protection of religious heritage, including Christian sites within its territories.

Bayramov briefed his counterpart on the Azerbaijan–Armenia normalization process, the agreements reached at the historic Washington Summit between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia and their implementation, as well as post-conflict regional developments and reconstruction efforts in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories.

News.Az