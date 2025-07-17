Azerbaijan, Vietnam adopt action plan to boost trade, economic cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Vietnam adopted an Action Plan aimed at strengthening the bilateral trade and economic cooperation on the basis of strategic partnership.

The Action Plan was signed following a meeting between Azerbaijani Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov and Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyen Hong Dien in Hanoi on Thursday, News.Az reports.

“In Hanoi, we held fruitful discussions with Vietnam’s Minister of Industry and Trade, Mr. Nguyen Hong Dien, in an atmosphere of mutual trust and friendship, focusing on the development of bilateral relations across all areas,” Minister Jabbarov said on X.

“The 3rd meeting of the Azerbaijan–Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission, which we co-chaired, concluded successfully with the adoption of an Action Plan aimed at strengthening our trade and economic cooperation on the basis of strategic partnership. The Plan outlines the implementation of 58 measures across 17 priority areas for the period of 2025–2027,” the minister stated.

