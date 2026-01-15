Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore joint EV production

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and Vietnam are exploring opportunities to jointly produce electric vehicles, according to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Jabbarov said on X that he met with a delegation led by Le Thi Thu Thuy, chairwoman of Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The sides discussed expanding economic cooperation, sustainable development priorities and Azerbaijan’s business environment as both countries seek to diversify commercial ties.

