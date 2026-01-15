Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore joint EV production

  • Azerbaijan
  • Share
Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore joint EV production
Photo: Report

Azerbaijan and Vietnam are exploring opportunities to jointly produce electric vehicles, according to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov.

Jabbarov said on X that he met with a delegation led by Le Thi Thu Thuy, chairwoman of Vietnamese EV manufacturer VinFast, News.Az reports, citing Report.

The sides discussed expanding economic cooperation, sustainable development priorities and Azerbaijan’s business environment as both countries seek to diversify commercial ties.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      