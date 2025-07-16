Azerbaijan, Vietnam ink MoU on renewable energy cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan and Vietnam’s ROX Group JSC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on renewable energy cooperation.

The document was signed as part of the First Azerbaijan–Vietnam Business Council and Business Forum held in Hanoi on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

The announcement was made by Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov.

The events, held on the eve of the 3rd session of the Azerbaijan-Vietnam Intergovernmental Commission.

“Entrepreneurs were invited to engage in information exchange on the investment climate in Azerbaijan and Vietnam, economic zones, industrial parks, high technologies, agriculture, hydrocarbons, and renewable energy; to organize mutual business missions; to take advantage of existing opportunities; to establish joint ventures; and to invest in specific projects,” Minister Shahbazov said on X.

“Five cooperation documents were signed, including a Memorandum of Understanding on renewable energy cooperation between the State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources of Azerbaijan and Vietnam’s ROX Group JSC,” he added.

News.Az