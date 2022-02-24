Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, WEF hail long-term fruitful cooperation

  • Economics
  • Share
Azerbaijan, WEF hail long-term fruitful cooperation

Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum praised the long-term fruitful cooperation as the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and WEF President Borge Brende held a meeting in Baku, News.Az reports. 

"During the meeting with Forum’s President Borge Brende, we talked about our long-term fruitful cooperation, the work undertaken to turn our country into a modern innovations space, and the opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Minister Jabbarov tweeted.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      