Azerbaijan, WEF hail long-term fruitful cooperation
- 24 Feb 2022 08:13
- 10 Jul 2024 17:45
- Economics
Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum praised the long-term fruitful cooperation as the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and WEF President Borge Brende held a meeting in Baku, News.Az reports.
"During the meeting with Forum’s President Borge Brende, we talked about our long-term fruitful cooperation, the work undertaken to turn our country into a modern innovations space, and the opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Minister Jabbarov tweeted.