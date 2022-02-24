Azerbaijan, WEF hail long-term fruitful cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan and the World Economic Forum praised the long-term fruitful cooperation as the country’s Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov and WEF President Borge Brende held a meeting in Baku, News.Az reports.

"During the meeting with Forum’s President Borge Brende, we talked about our long-term fruitful cooperation, the work undertaken to turn our country into a modern innovations space, and the opportunities created by the Fourth Industrial Revolution," Minister Jabbarov tweeted.

News.Az