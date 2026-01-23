Azerbaijan welcomed over 2.57 million tourists last year

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan received 2.57 million foreign visitors in 2025, a 2.1% decrease compared with the previous year, according to the State Statistics Committee.

Tourists arrived from 189 countries, with the largest shares coming from Russia (23.9%), Turkiye (17.7%), Iran (8.1%), India (6.5%), Georgia (4.3%), Saudi Arabia (4.1%), Kazakhstan (4.0%), Pakistan (3.5%), Israel (2.7%), and China (2.5%), News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Despite the slight overall decline, arrivals from several countries recorded strong growth. Visitor numbers increased 2.4 times from Israel, 1.6 times from Tajikistan, and rose significantly from China (+41.7%), Uzbekistan (+34.3%), Kazakhstan (+20.1%), Germany (+11.1%), Italy (+13.7%), and Japan (+25.8%).

Visitors from EU countries grew by 7% to 120,100, while arrivals from CIS countries fell by 8.2% to 865,700. Travelers from Gulf countries decreased slightly by 2.4%, totaling 414,800.

Most tourists entered Azerbaijan by air (75.8%), followed by road and rail (22.9%), and sea (1.3%). Men accounted for 67% of arrivals, women 33%.

Meanwhile, 2.11 million Azerbaijani citizens traveled abroad last year, a 2.3% decrease year-on-year. Turkey remained the top destination, followed by Russia, Georgia, and Iran.

