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Tourism Azerbaijan
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The 9th meeting of the High-Level Expert Group on Tourism of the Economic Cooperation Organisation (ECO) has been held in Shusha, Azerbaijan, bringing together delegations from member states and tourism officials to discuss future regional tourism development.28 Apr 2026-12:30
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The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) highlighted the country's tourism opportunities at events held in the German cities of Würzburg, Frankfurt, and Trier.22 Apr 2026-21:05
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A protocol on cooperation in the field of tourism has been signed between the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Türkiye.03 Apr 2026-15:15
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Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has praised the development of Shamakhi district, describing it as a key centre of tourism in the country.23 Mar 2026-13:30
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Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Minister of Economy Elnur Aliyev met on Wednesday in Baku with Severin Gruber, Secretary General at the Austrian Federal Ministry of Labour and Economy, to discuss increasing trade turnover, expanding prospects for mutual investment and strengthening industrial cooperation.04 Mar 2026-17:18
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Azerbaijan has taken part in the First International Forum dedicated to creative handicraft industries, held in Muscat, the capital of the Sultanate of Oman, with a national exhibition stand highlighting the country’s traditional arts.27 Jan 2026-16:55
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Azerbaijan received 2.57 million foreign visitors in 2025, a 2.1% decrease compared with the previous year, according to the State Statistics Committee.23 Jan 2026-15:40
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The Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) participated in Ferien-Messe Wien 2026, Austria’s leading travel and tourism fair, held from January 15–18 in Vienna.19 Jan 2026-13:31
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