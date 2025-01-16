Azerbaijan welcomes ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza
Photo: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan
The Azerbaijan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement regarding the ceasefire reached between Israel and HAMAS, News.azreports.
"Azerbaijan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza. We hope that all parties will respect the agreement and that the suffering will end. Azerbaijan supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by relevant UN Security Council resolutions and will continue to work with the international community towards this goal," the statement reads.
"Azerbaijan welcomes the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage agreement in Gaza. We hope that all parties will respect the agreement and that the suffering will end. Azerbaijan supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by relevant UN Security Council resolutions and will continue to work with the international community towards this goal," the statement reads.