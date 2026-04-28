Tuapse Refinery ablaze: New drone attack shakes Russia

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A drone attack targeted Russia’s Krasnodar region overnight, striking the key oil infrastructure in Tuapse, where fires were reported at both the refinery and port facilities.

Local reports and social media channels described multiple explosions after 2 a.m., followed by gunfire and bright flashes in the sky. Residents said fires broke out after drone debris fell on industrial areas, with thick smoke visible over parts of the city, News.Az reports, citing Ukrainian media.

The Tuapse oil refinery and nearby sea terminal were among the main targets, according to Russian media and OSINT monitoring channels. Some reports indicated that fuel storage tanks near a processing unit were hit, triggering fires in at least two tanks.

Air traffic restrictions were temporarily introduced at airports in Krasnodar, Sochi, and Gelendzhik amid the drone threat.

While some accounts suggested air defense systems were actively engaged over the Black Sea, other reports confirmed repeated impacts on the refinery and port area. Emergency services were deployed to contain the blaze, with regional authorities later confirming the drone attack but reporting no casualties.

The Tuapse facility has been targeted multiple times in the past, with previous strikes linked to disruptions in operations and environmental damage, including oil leaks reported by residents.

Morning updates from the Krasnodar regional operational headquarters confirmed the attack on both the refinery and seaport, while investigations into the extent of damage continue.

News.Az