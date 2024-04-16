Azerbaijan will also become a reliable green hydrogen supplier for EU, says Energy Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Through the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor, Azerbaijan will also become a reliable green hydrogen supplier for the EU,” said Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov as he addressed the Green Hydrogen Summit held in the capital of the United Arab Emirates as part of the Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week.

During the Ministerial Panel entitled National Strategies and Policies to Accelerate Green Hydrogen Economies within the Green Hydrogen Summit, the Energy Minister noted that hydrogen is one of the key components of Azerbaijan's transformative development and energy supplier agenda. He mentioned that the production of hydrogen and its use are reflected in the development strategy of Azerbaijan as a country of green growth with a clean environment, transformation of liberated territories into a green energy zone, as well as strategic documents on energy partnership with the European Union. “The cooperation documents signed with Masdar, ACWA Power, bp, Fortescue and other international energy companies on green energy projects which was based on more than 28 GW out of 157 GW wind power potential in the Caspian Sea envisaged the production of green hydrogen. Along with the hydrogen production and export, Azerbaijan maintains cooperation with international partners within the Caspian Sea-Black Sea-Europe, Central Asia-Azerbaijan-Europe green energy corridors," the minister noted.

“Green hydrogen is of great importance for strengthening our country's position in energy supply with new sources and corridors, as well as for the fact that by 2050 we will be able to reduce carbon emissions by 40%. Through the Caspian-Black Sea-Europe green energy corridor, Azerbaijan will also become a reliable green hydrogen supplier for the EU,” the minister emphasized.

Minister Parviz Shahbazov highlighted the factors that ensure the development of the hydrogen industry as an important part of the transition to an affordable, safe and clean energy system. The minister said that the mission of Azerbaijan to chair COP29 would contribute to the transition to green energy by providing financial support for the development of green hydrogen.

News.Az