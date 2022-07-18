Azerbaijan will be crucial partner for Europe’s security of supply: Ursula von der Leyen

Azerbaijan will be a crucial partner for Europe’s security of supply and on its way to climate neutrality, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Twitter, News.Az reports.

Von der Leyen arrived in Azerbaijan on Monday for a visit.

She noted that the EU is turning to more reliable energy suppliers.

“Today I’m in Azerbaijan to sign a new agreement. Our goal: double the gas delivery from Azerbaijan to the EU in a few years. Azerbaijan will be a crucial partner for our security of supply and on our way to climate neutrality,” the EU chief added.

