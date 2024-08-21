Azerbaijan will call for global peace at COP29, says deputy minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will call for a ceasefire all over the world during the upcoming COP29 in Baku, Deputy Minister of Energy and COP29 CEO Elnur Soltanov told Anadolu Agency.

“The relationship between climate and peace is also among Azerbaijan's proposals. We will call for a cease-fire all over the world at COP29, as we did at the Olympics,” he said.Soltanov noted that Azerbaijan also invited Armenia to the 29th UN climate change conference (COP29) to be held in the capital Baku in November.“We have the infrastructure to host approximately 40,000 guests in one day. Invitations were sent to all the heads of state in the world. More than 50 heads of state and government confirmed that they will attend. We expect this number to increase. Armenia was also invited,” he said.Saying that COP29 will be an event "incomparable" to any international event Azerbaijan has hosted to date, Soltanov, also the CEO of COP29, added that Baku will lead climate negotiations and present the country's activities in this regard.“We will show Azerbaijan's hospitality. We will implement a quality organization with the coordinated activities of state institutions, companies and civil society organizations. There is no chance that COP29 will not be successful,” he said.He also said national, regional, and global issues will be discussed at COP29, and that the main topic of the conference will be climate financing.

News.Az