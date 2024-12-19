Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan will contribute to achieving D-8 goals - Pakistani PM

Azerbaijan will contribute to achieving D-8 goals - Pakistani PM
Azerbaijan has joined the D-8 as a new member, Pakistani Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif said this at the 11th D-8 Summit in Cairo, News.az reports.

"I greet the brotherly country Azerbaijan as a new member of the D-8, I want to welcome it," the Prime Minister emphasized.

He expressed confidence that Azerbaijan will contribute to achieving the goals of the D-8.

