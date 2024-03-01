Azerbaijan will export half of produced gas in 2024: Minister

Azerbaijan plans to produce 48 billion cubic meters of natural gas this year, half of which will be exported, Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov said.

The minister was speaking at a press conference following the 10th meeting within the Advisory Council on the Southern Gas Corridor and the 2nd meeting within the Advisory Council on Green Energy in Baku, News.Az reports.

“Türkiye, Georgia and Europe will remain the main export destinations. At the same time, we will slightly increase the volume of gas exports,” Minister Shahbazov added.

Last year Azerbaijan exported 11.9 billion cubic meters of gas to Europe, 9.5 billion cubic meters to Türkiye, and 2.5 billion cubic meters to Georgia.

News.Az