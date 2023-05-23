Azerbaijan will increase its natural gas supply to Europe to 20 bcm by 2027: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“In 2021, our natural gas supply to Europe was 8 bcm, this year it will be 12 bcm and by 2027 it will reach 20 bcm. I think this is minimum because the potential is here,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev as he addressed the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijan-Lithuania business forum in Vilnius, News.Az reports.

“We are producing more natural gas from existing fields. Very soon we will announce important production from one of the big fields of the Caspian. And also investments in renewables will allow us to save natural gas for export.

Therefore, Azerbaijan, as a reliable supplier to Europe, today exports oil, natural gas, electricity. We plan to export hydrogen, including green hydrogen. All that is part of overall strategic framework of our cooperation with the European Union and we are grateful to our Lithuanian friends and partners for a constant support of Azerbaijan’s efforts and European Commission’s efforts to become closer,” the head of state underlined.

