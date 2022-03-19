Azerbaijan will set up a temporary registry of buildings in liberated territories

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will create a temporary registry of the buildings in the territories liberated from occupation, News.az reports.

Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov has today signed a decision in this regard.

According to the decision, the "Regulations on the temporary register of buildings in the liberated territories" were also approved.

The Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan were instructed to provide information on the results of the inventory work carried out in accordance with the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated October 29, 2020 No. 1170 "On the organization of temporary special management in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan" within 1 (one) month and submit to the Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture.





News.Az