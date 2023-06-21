Azerbaijan will soon provide to Ukraine a demining machine - Foreign Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan will soon provide to Ukraine a demining machine, to be used for humanitarian demining purposes, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said in his speech at the Ukraine Recovery Conference, News.azreports.

"Azerbaijan has a first-hand experience in post-conflict recovery and reconstruction. Following the liberation of its territories from the decades-long Armenian aggression, Azerbaijan has embarked upon an unprecedented scale of reconstruction activities in its territories affected by the former conflict.

The major impediment here is massive contamination of those territories with landmines by Armenia, which refuses to provide accurate maps of minefields and continues to plant mines in the sovereign territories of Azerbaijan.

In spite of our difficulties, Azerbaijan will soon provide to Ukraine a demining machine, to be used for humanitarian demining purposes," the Minister noted.

News.Az