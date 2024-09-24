Azerbaijan working on strengthening collaboration with UNICEF

+ ↺ − 16 px

The further cooperation between the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsperson) of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the UN Children's Fund (UNICEF) has been discussed, News.Az reports via the Ombudsman's Office.

Meanwhile, Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva received a recently appointed UNICEF representative in Azerbaijan Saja Farooq Abdullah.In the course of the meeting, the Ombudsperson gave detailed information about her activities in the field of protection of children's rights. Referring to her activities within the framework of international cooperation, the Ombudsperson noted that there is close cooperation with international organizations, as well as with the UN and its specialized structures, and several important projects are being implemented. She emphasized the importance of activities carried out within the framework of cooperation between the Ombudsman's Office and UNICEF and talked of the works done in the relevant field.Aliyeva informed of the latest amendments made to the Constitutional Law “On the Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of the Republic of Azerbaijan” and informed of the expansion of her mandate in the field of protection of children's rights and several other spheres. She gave detailed information on the works done in the framework of the national preventive mechanism, independent monitoring mechanism in the field of child rights, juvenile justice, appeals of convicted persons and their family members to the Head of State for pardon, and other areas.Moreover, the Ombudsperson noted that mines laid by Armenia during the occupation of Azerbaijani territories posed a danger to the life and health of civilians, including children, and emphasized the importance of informing children about the danger of mines.The meeting also included an exchange of views on the prospects for further cooperation between the two organizations and on several other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az