Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss acceleration of AZURE project implementation

The acceleration of the implementation of the AZURE project was discussed as Azerbaijan’s Energy Minister Parviz Shahbazov held a meeting with a World Bank delegation on energy.

Roger Koma Kunil, senior specialist in energy, head of the task group, experience manager Stephanie Gil and other representatives of the bank attended at the meeting, the Energy Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The sides mulled the issues related to the financing of the strengthening of the transmission network in order to ensure the integration of renewable energy sources into the network.

Strengthening of the network for the integration of up to 2 GW renewable energy sources into the energy system, the implementation status and financing possibilities of measures to connect the 1 GW solar and wind power plants to be built by Masdar company to the network were reviewed. Within the framework of the AZURE project, the importance of speeding up the relevant processes for the timely implementation of the connection of the 315 MW "Bank" and 445 MW "Bilasuvar" solar power plants to the energy system was noted.

At the meeting, the works carried out on the "Support to the Energy Efficiency Fund and Road Map of the National Renovation Program" component of the "Energy Efficiency and Climate" technical assistance project within the framework of the AZTAF program, as well as other aspects of the energy cooperation agenda with the World Bank, were discussed.

News.Az