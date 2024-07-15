Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan, World Bank discuss new Country Partnership Framework

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on Monday met with a delegation led by World Bank Regional Director for the South Caucasus Rolande Pryce.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the preparation of the new 2025-2029 Country Partnership Framework for Azerbaijan, and reviewed projects to be implemented for fostering Azerbaijan’s economic development.

The discussions also revolved around the transition to renewable energy and green economy, as well as other projects that Azerbaijan is interested in implementing within the framework of cooperation with the World Bank.

News.Az 

honor Patriotic War martyrs

