Azerbaijani, German FMs discuss ties, peace process over the phone

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had a phone call on Friday with German counterpart Annalena Baerbock to discuss the current state and prospects of Azerbaijan-Germany relations, the current situation in the region, as well as the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process.

Bayramov briefed Baerbock in detail on his meeting with the Armenian foreign minister in Almaty, Kazakhstan, on 10-11 May. The two discussed issues to be addressed in the peace process on which disagreements still exist, emphasizing the importance of continuing the negotiations.They also described the recent agreements and confidence-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia, particularly the return of the four villages belonging to Azerbaijan and delimitation of one part of the state border in line with the agreement reached between the delimitation commissions as significant measures in the peace process.The two also stressed the significance of the Petersberg Climate Dialogue co-hosted by Azerbaijan and Germany, which was held within the framework of Azerbaijan’s hosting of the 29th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), pointing out the importance of further cooperation between the two countries within COP29.During the phone call, the sides also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual concern.

News.Az