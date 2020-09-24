Azerbaijani Air Force conducts combat-training flights (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Air Force is conducting combat-training flights in accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the country’s defense minister, the Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

During the flights, the main attention is focusing on piloting technique with the use of offensive and defensive maneuvers at various heights and speeds. During the fulfillment of the tasks for conducting modern maneuverable air battle, aircraft crews took turns working out tasks for detecting and destroying enemy’s ground targets.

