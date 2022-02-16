Azerbaijani airports serve about 300,000 passengers in January

+ ↺ − 16 px

The passenger traffic of Azerbaijan's international airports in January 2022 amounted to 290,000 people, News.Az reports citing the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

This indicator is more than four times higher than the statistics of 2021. The positive trend was affected by the gradual easing of restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as an increase in the number of countries with which Azerbaijan has opened air borders. However, passenger traffic remains below the pre-pandemic result of January 2020, when it amounted to 395,000 people during the specified period.

Of the total number of passengers, Heydar Aliyev International Airport accounted for 233,000 passengers (80% of the total passenger traffic). The base air carriers of the Baku air harbor - AZAL and Buta Airways - transported 91,000 and 28,000 people, which is 39.1% and 12.1% of the share of passenger traffic, respectively.

Last month, 23 foreign airlines operated flights to the Baku airport.

News.Az