Azerbaijani airports served more than 5 million passengers

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani international airports’ passenger traffic has hit 5.15 million passengers since the beginning of the year, press service of the Heydar Aliyev Intern

Of these, more than 4 million 390,000 passengers accounted for Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which is 6% more than the same figure last year.

Nakhchivan’s airport served 597 thousand passengers, while the airport of Ganja, which served 140 thousand people, became the third busiest airport.

During 11 months, national air carrier Azerbaijan Airlines carried 1 million 860,000 passengers, while low-cost airline Buta Airways – 552, 000 passengers.

The number of passengers on international flights of Baku airport amounted to 3.8 million people. In addition to national airlines, the top ten airlines also included Turkish Airlines (Turkey, 456,000 passengers), FlyDubai (UAE, 219,000), Aeroflot (Russia, 180,000), AirArabia (UAE, 155,000), UIA (Ukraine, 116,000), Qatar Airways (Qatar, 97,000), Lufthansa (Germany, 63,000) and SCAT (Kazakhstan, 57,000).

In November 2019, 30 passenger airlines operated flights to more than 60 different destinations from Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

From the airports of Ganja and Nakhchivan direct flights are carried out to Moscow and Istanbul. Also, the national airline AZAL in the framework of winter schedule operates regular direct flights from Lankaran to Moscow and vice versa.

Heydar Aliyev International Airport (IATA: GYD) is the largest airport in Azerbaijan and the region in terms of passenger and freight traffic, takeoff and landing operations, the airport terminal area and capacity of the cargo complex.

News.Az

News.Az