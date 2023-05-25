Azerbaijani ambassador highlights country’s rich statehood history on Peruvian TV channel

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Peru Mammad Talibov gave an extensive interview to Juan Carlos Gambini, a well-known host of the local ATV channel on live broadcast, the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Mexico told News.Az.

During the interview, the diplomat highlighted the rich statehood history of Azerbaijan and the role of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the first secular democratic state in the Muslim East, in the progressive development of statehood. He emphasized that despite the political and socio-economic difficulties faced by Azerbaijan in the first years of its independence, as well as the heavy consequences of the Armenian occupation, a new bright page opened in the country’s history and the country entered the stage of development and progress after National Leader Heydar Aliyev came to power. Ambassador Talibov pointed out that thanks to Heydar Aliyev’s political will, visionary and vice policy, Azerbaijan is now recognized as one of the leading forces in the region, many global and historical projects are being implemented on Azerbaijan’s initiative and the country’s role as an important transport and logistics hub of the region is growing day by day.

The diplomat also said that Azerbaijan highly appreciated Peru’s just stance on the already-resolved Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict. He provided information about the post-conflict situation, the ongoing restoration work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories, as well as Azerbaijan’s efforts to advance the agenda of the normalization of Baku-Yerevan relations.

In his interview, Ambassador Talibov hailed the prospects for the development of Azerbaijan-Peru relations, stressing that there is wide potential for further enhancement of bilateral ties. Noting that Peru is considered to be one of the important partners of Azerbaijan in Latin America, he underscored the significance of boosting trade and economic relations between the two countries. The diplomat also offered to consider the possible involvement of Peruvian companies in the ongoing restoration and reconstruction work in the liberated Azerbaijani territories.

In conclusion, Ambassador Talibov said that this year marks the 100th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev, and the 105th anniversary of Azerbaijan’s independence.

