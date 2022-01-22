Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani ambassador meets with President of Belgium Chamber of Representatives

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani ambassador meets with President of Belgium Chamber of Representatives

Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium Vagif Sadigov has met with the President of the House of Representatives of the Belgian Federal Parliament Eliane Tillieux.

The sides exchanged views on a wide range of issues, relating to bilateral relations between the two countries. During the meeting, Ambassador Sadigov presented the letter of invitation from the Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament Sahiba Gafarova to President Tillieux, as well as the book highlighting the Iravan group of Azerbaijani carpets.

News about - Azerbaijani ambassador meets with President of Belgium Chamber of Representatives

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      