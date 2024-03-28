Azerbaijani ambassador meets with representatives of Egyptian media outlets

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani ambassador to Egypt Elkhan Polukhov has met with representatives of this country`s media outlets.

During the meeting, the ambassador highlighted economic, trade and investment opportunties between Azerbaijan and Egypt and constructive dialogue held between Egypt`s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Baku.

Elkhan Polukhov congratulated the friendly people of Egypt on Ramadan, adding that Azerbaijan attaches special attention to the protection of Islamic values and ensuring freedom of religion.

Furthermore, Ambassador Polukhov highlighted Azerbaijan's upcoming hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP). He noted that Azerbaijan would draw upon the experience of Egypt, which successfully hosted COP27 in the past, to ensure the success of the upcoming event in November this year.

