Azerbaijani Ambassador presents his credentials to Estonian President

Azerbaijan’s newly appointed Ambassador to Estonia Anar Maharramov has presented his credentials to the country’s President Kersti Kaljulaid.

The ambassador conveyed Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings to President of Estonia Kersti Kaljulaid.

Welcoming the ambassador, President Kersti Kaljulaid expressed her hope that the relations between the two countries would further develop during his mandate, and wished Anar Maharramov success.

President Kersti Kaljulaid expressed her country's interest in cooperating with Azerbaijan in all areas, noting that there are opportunities to take full advantage of this, taking into account the huge experience of Estonia in the field of information technology.

Ambassador Anar Maharramov called on Estonian companies to take an active part in the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories of Azerbaijan.

The diplomat noted that for about 30 years the entire infrastructure was destroyed in the Azerbaijani lands occupied by Armenia, national and cultural values were demolished, and some cities were totally overthrown.

President Kersti Kaljulaid welcomed this proposal and informed that this issue would be sent to the relevant Estonian companies.

President Kersti Kaljulaid thanked for President Ilham Aliyev’s greetings and asked the ambassador to convey her sincere greetings to the President of Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

