Azerbaijani ambassador responds to Armenian ambassador who criticized Italian parliamentarians

“Formiche” newspaper of Italy published Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy, Mammad Ahmadzada’ s letter in response to Armenian ambassador’s justification.

Armenian ambassador to Italy Victoria Bagdassarian became infuriated after a group of Italian deputies’ and senators’ statements condemning the latest Armenian incident in Alkhanli village of Fuzuli region.

The Armenian ambassador criticized the Italian parlamentarians and tried to justify Armenia’s actions against civilians in Alkhanli, Fuzuli. “Formiche” newspaper of Italy published Azerbaijani Ambassador to Italy, Mammad Ahmadzada’ s letter in response to Armenian ambassador’s justification.

The letter notes, “As a result of the occupation of 20 % of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, thousands of people were killed, thousands were injured, became disabled and millions became IDPs. If we consider that Bagdassarian is ambassador of Armenia, her comments seem ridiculous”.

“If Bagdassarian is worried about the recent situation, she must urge the Armenian criminal regime to withdraw the Armenian troops from the occupied Azerbaijani territories instead of becoming infuriated to Italian deputies. We always state that the main reason of the tensions in the region is the existence of the Armenian Armed Forces in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan”.

“Zahra is one of the 194 children killed the Armenian armed forces. 63 of them were killed in Khojaly Genocide committed by Armenia against Azerbaijanis,” ambassador wrote.

He also advised the Armenian Ambassador to present humanity and respect to memories of innocent children.

