Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain presents credentials to Andorran co-prince
Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain Anar Maharramov has presented this credentials to President of France and Co-Prince of Andorra Francois Hollande.
In a brief talk with Mr Hollande, ambassador Maharramov extended President Ilham Aliyev`s greetings to him, AzerTag reports.
The French president thanked for the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev. He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment.
