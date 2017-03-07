Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain presents credentials to Andorran co-prince

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani ambassador to Spain Anar Maharramov has presented this credentials to President of France and Co-Prince of Andorra Francois Hollande.

In a brief talk with Mr Hollande, ambassador Maharramov extended President Ilham Aliyev`s greetings to him, AzerTag reports.

The French president thanked for the greetings of President Ilham Aliyev. He congratulated the ambassador on his appointment.

News.Az

