Azerbaijani and Andorran FMs discuss potential for bilateral cooperation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Andorra's Foreign Minister Imma Tor Faus held a meeting, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

On the sidelines of OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Malta, the two ministers discussed the current state of bilateral relations and perspectives of cooperation.They emphasized the importance of political dialogue and regular political consultations to foster cooperation.

News.Az