Azerbaijani and Belarusian military experts discuss technical support

A Belarusian Defense Ministry delegation is visiting Azerbaijan as part of the 2024 bilateral cooperation plan signed by the two countries' defense ministries, News.Az reports via the Defense Ministry.

During the visit, the guests attended the International Military Cooperation Department of the Azerbaijan Ministry of Defense.A briefing on the primary activities of the Engineering Troops was subsequently delivered to the Belarusian delegation.Chief of the Main Department of the Engineering Troops, Major General Anar Karimov informed the guests about the mine clearance work in the liberated territories following the Victory in the Patriotic War under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev.Subsequently, the sides discussed the potential avenues for mutual cooperation and proposals for the advancement of the relations.On the next day of the visit, the guests visited a military unit of the Main Department of the Engineering Troops.The delegation reviewed the weapons, supplies and equipment in the armament of the engineering units, and the engineering camp in the territory of the military unit.

