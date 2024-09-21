Azerbaijani and Russian defense ministries hold discussions on various issues

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Major General Vitaly Kokh, Deputy Head of the Main Directorate of Military Police in the Russian Defense Ministry, is visiting Azerbaijan to participate in a working meeting in Baku focused on experience exchange in personnel training and maintaining order and traffic safety in the Armed Forces, News.Az reports citing via to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

First, the guests visited the Alley of Martyrs to pay tribute to the memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and arranged flowers on the graves.Then the Russian delegation attended the Military Police Department and commemorated the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, with honor by placing flowers in front of the bust there.At the meeting held with the participation of the delegations from both countries, the guests were given a briefing on the history and daily activities of the Military Police Department, material and technical equipment, and training program, and opinions were exchanged on several issues of mutual interest.The Russian delegation also got acquainted with the modern weapons and equipment used by the military police units, administrative buildings, sports halls, and car parks.Then the delegation signed the Book of Remembrance.As part of the visit, the Russian guests visited a military unit under the Military Police Department and watched demonstration classes on search and rescue activities of military police units in settlements and military facilities, neutralization of militants, and evacuation of war prisoners of war at the training ground.

News.Az