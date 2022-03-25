Azerbaijani and Russian DefMins hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 25, at the initiative of the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, General of the Army Sergei Shoigu, a telephone conversation was held with the Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov,Newa.az reports.

The sides discussed the current situation in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, regional security issues, and other issues of mutual interest.

