Azerbaijani and Russian FMs discuss regional and global security concerns

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, spoke by phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, to discuss matters related to regional and international security.

The discussion also covered various aspects of bilateral and multilateral political, economic, and humanitarian cooperation, News.Az reports via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The ministers exchanged views on the recent session of the Azerbaijan-Russia Intergovernmental State Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Astrakhan on August 22, and expressed high appreciation for its outcomes.

The conversation further touched on other topics of mutual interest

